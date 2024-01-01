Mozambican meticals to Ugandan shillings today

Convert MZN to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
58,280 ugx

MT1.000 MZN = Ush58.28 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.557160.1587
Low57.896457.8587
Average58.171458.7925
Change0.59%-1.23%
View full history

1 MZN to UGX stats

The performance of MZN to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.5571 and a 30 day low of 57.8964. This means the 30 day average was 58.1714. The change for MZN to UGX was 0.59.

The performance of MZN to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 60.1587 and a 90 day low of 57.8587. This means the 90 day average was 58.7925. The change for MZN to UGX was -1.23.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Ugandan Shilling
1 MZN58.28000 UGX
5 MZN291.40000 UGX
10 MZN582.80000 UGX
20 MZN1,165.60000 UGX
50 MZN2,914.00000 UGX
100 MZN5,828.00000 UGX
250 MZN14,570.00000 UGX
500 MZN29,140.00000 UGX
1000 MZN58,280.00000 UGX
2000 MZN116,560.00000 UGX
5000 MZN291,400.00000 UGX
10000 MZN582,800.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mozambican Metical
1 UGX0.01716 MZN
5 UGX0.08579 MZN
10 UGX0.17159 MZN
20 UGX0.34317 MZN
50 UGX0.85793 MZN
100 UGX1.71585 MZN
250 UGX4.28963 MZN
500 UGX8.57925 MZN
1000 UGX17.15850 MZN
2000 UGX34.31700 MZN
5000 UGX85.79250 MZN
10000 UGX171.58500 MZN