Mozambican meticals to Canadian dollars today

Convert MZN to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
21.73 cad

MT1.000 MZN = C$0.02173 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02170.0217
Low0.02140.0213
Average0.02150.0215
Change1.67%1.32%
1 MZN to CAD stats

The performance of MZN to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0217 and a 30 day low of 0.0214. This means the 30 day average was 0.0215. The change for MZN to CAD was 1.67.

The performance of MZN to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0217 and a 90 day low of 0.0213. This means the 90 day average was 0.0215. The change for MZN to CAD was 1.32.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Canadian Dollar
1 MZN0.02173 CAD
5 MZN0.10865 CAD
10 MZN0.21731 CAD
20 MZN0.43461 CAD
50 MZN1.08653 CAD
100 MZN2.17306 CAD
250 MZN5.43265 CAD
500 MZN10.86530 CAD
1000 MZN21.73060 CAD
2000 MZN43.46120 CAD
5000 MZN108.65300 CAD
10000 MZN217.30600 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 CAD46.01800 MZN
5 CAD230.09000 MZN
10 CAD460.18000 MZN
20 CAD920.36000 MZN
50 CAD2,300.90000 MZN
100 CAD4,601.80000 MZN
250 CAD11,504.50000 MZN
500 CAD23,009.00000 MZN
1000 CAD46,018.00000 MZN
2000 CAD92,036.00000 MZN
5000 CAD230,090.00000 MZN
10000 CAD460,180.00000 MZN