1.00000 MZN = 0.02146 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:54 UTC
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Canadian Dollar
1 MZN0.02146 CAD
5 MZN0.10729 CAD
10 MZN0.21457 CAD
20 MZN0.42914 CAD
50 MZN1.07286 CAD
100 MZN2.14572 CAD
250 MZN5.36430 CAD
500 MZN10.72860 CAD
1000 MZN21.45720 CAD
2000 MZN42.91440 CAD
5000 MZN107.28600 CAD
10000 MZN214.57200 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 CAD46.60440 MZN
5 CAD233.02200 MZN
10 CAD466.04400 MZN
20 CAD932.08800 MZN
50 CAD2330.22000 MZN
100 CAD4660.44000 MZN
250 CAD11651.10000 MZN
500 CAD23302.20000 MZN
1000 CAD46604.40000 MZN
2000 CAD93208.80000 MZN
5000 CAD233022.00000 MZN
10000 CAD466044.00000 MZN