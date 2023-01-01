2000 Mozambican meticals to Canadian dollars
Convert MZN to CAD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mozambican meticals to Canadian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mozambican Metical
|1 CAD
|46.60440 MZN
|5 CAD
|233.02200 MZN
|10 CAD
|466.04400 MZN
|20 CAD
|932.08800 MZN
|50 CAD
|2330.22000 MZN
|100 CAD
|4660.44000 MZN
|250 CAD
|11651.10000 MZN
|500 CAD
|23302.20000 MZN
|1000 CAD
|46604.40000 MZN
|2000 CAD
|93208.80000 MZN
|5000 CAD
|233022.00000 MZN
|10000 CAD
|466044.00000 MZN