1,000 mzn
171.53 nok

MT1.000 MZN = kr0.1715 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17270.1727
Low0.16520.1642
Average0.17000.1682
Change3.81%0.91%
1 MZN to NOK stats

The performance of MZN to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1727 and a 30 day low of 0.1652. This means the 30 day average was 0.1700. The change for MZN to NOK was 3.81.

The performance of MZN to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1727 and a 90 day low of 0.1642. This means the 90 day average was 0.1682. The change for MZN to NOK was 0.91.

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Norwegian Krone
1 MZN0.17153 NOK
5 MZN0.85763 NOK
10 MZN1.71525 NOK
20 MZN3.43050 NOK
50 MZN8.57625 NOK
100 MZN17.15250 NOK
250 MZN42.88125 NOK
500 MZN85.76250 NOK
1000 MZN171.52500 NOK
2000 MZN343.05000 NOK
5000 MZN857.62500 NOK
10000 MZN1,715.25000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mozambican Metical
1 NOK5.83005 MZN
5 NOK29.15025 MZN
10 NOK58.30050 MZN
20 NOK116.60100 MZN
50 NOK291.50250 MZN
100 NOK583.00500 MZN
250 NOK1,457.51250 MZN
500 NOK2,915.02500 MZN
1000 NOK5,830.05000 MZN
2000 NOK11,660.10000 MZN
5000 NOK29,150.25000 MZN
10000 NOK58,300.50000 MZN