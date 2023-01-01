1 thousand Mozambican meticals to Norwegian kroner

Convert MZN to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
171.65 nok

1.00000 MZN = 0.17165 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MZN to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.050587.43611.439921.662050.9647518.9806
1GBP1.1543311.21265100.9321.662181.91861.1136421.9104
1USD0.95190.82464183.23281.37071.582150.918418.0682
1INR0.01143690.009907640.012014510.01646830.01900880.01103410.21708

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Norwegian Krone
1 MZN0.17165 NOK
5 MZN0.85826 NOK
10 MZN1.71652 NOK
20 MZN3.43304 NOK
50 MZN8.58260 NOK
100 MZN17.16520 NOK
250 MZN42.91300 NOK
500 MZN85.82600 NOK
1000 MZN171.65200 NOK
2000 MZN343.30400 NOK
5000 MZN858.26000 NOK
10000 MZN1716.52000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mozambican Metical
1 NOK5.82576 MZN
5 NOK29.12880 MZN
10 NOK58.25760 MZN
20 NOK116.51520 MZN
50 NOK291.28800 MZN
100 NOK582.57600 MZN
250 NOK1456.44000 MZN
500 NOK2912.88000 MZN
1000 NOK5825.76000 MZN
2000 NOK11651.52000 MZN
5000 NOK29128.80000 MZN
10000 NOK58257.60000 MZN