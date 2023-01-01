5000 Mozambican meticals to Norwegian kroner

Convert MZN to NOK at the real exchange rate

5,000 mzn
858.53 nok

1.00000 MZN = 0.17170 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:42 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MZN to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.0504587.43361.440061.662370.964818.9899
1GBP1.1541311.2124100.9131.662081.918661.1135121.9176
1USD0.951950.82481183.23441.37091.582530.918418.0779
1INR0.01143730.009909490.012014310.01647040.01901290.01103390.217193

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Norwegian Krone
1 MZN0.17170 NOK
5 MZN0.85852 NOK
10 MZN1.71705 NOK
20 MZN3.43410 NOK
50 MZN8.58525 NOK
100 MZN17.17050 NOK
250 MZN42.92625 NOK
500 MZN85.85250 NOK
1000 MZN171.70500 NOK
2000 MZN343.41000 NOK
5000 MZN858.52500 NOK
10000 MZN1717.05000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mozambican Metical
1 NOK5.82395 MZN
5 NOK29.11975 MZN
10 NOK58.23950 MZN
20 NOK116.47900 MZN
50 NOK291.19750 MZN
100 NOK582.39500 MZN
250 NOK1455.98750 MZN
500 NOK2911.97500 MZN
1000 NOK5823.95000 MZN
2000 NOK11647.90000 MZN
5000 NOK29119.75000 MZN
10000 NOK58239.50000 MZN