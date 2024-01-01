2,000 Norwegian kroner to Mozambican meticals

Convert NOK to MZN at the real exchange rate

2,000 nok
11,660.10 mzn

kr1.000 NOK = MT5.830 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.05216.0885
Low5.78975.7897
Average5.88375.9473
Change-3.67%-0.90%
1 NOK to MZN stats

The performance of NOK to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0521 and a 30 day low of 5.7897. This means the 30 day average was 5.8837. The change for NOK to MZN was -3.67.

The performance of NOK to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0885 and a 90 day low of 5.7897. This means the 90 day average was 5.9473. The change for NOK to MZN was -0.90.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mozambican Metical
1 NOK5.83005 MZN
5 NOK29.15025 MZN
10 NOK58.30050 MZN
20 NOK116.60100 MZN
50 NOK291.50250 MZN
100 NOK583.00500 MZN
250 NOK1,457.51250 MZN
500 NOK2,915.02500 MZN
1000 NOK5,830.05000 MZN
2000 NOK11,660.10000 MZN
5000 NOK29,150.25000 MZN
10000 NOK58,300.50000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Norwegian Krone
1 MZN0.17153 NOK
5 MZN0.85763 NOK
10 MZN1.71525 NOK
20 MZN3.43050 NOK
50 MZN8.57625 NOK
100 MZN17.15250 NOK
250 MZN42.88125 NOK
500 MZN85.76250 NOK
1000 MZN171.52500 NOK
2000 MZN343.05000 NOK
5000 MZN857.62500 NOK
10000 MZN1,715.25000 NOK