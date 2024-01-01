Mozambican meticals to Omani rials today

Convert MZN to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
6.031 omr

MT1.000 MZN = ر.ع.0.006031 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00610.0061
Low0.00600.0060
Average0.00600.0060
Change-0.03%-0.14%
1 MZN to OMR stats

The performance of MZN to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0061 and a 30 day low of 0.0060. This means the 30 day average was 0.0060. The change for MZN to OMR was -0.03.

The performance of MZN to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0061 and a 90 day low of 0.0060. This means the 90 day average was 0.0060. The change for MZN to OMR was -0.14.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Omani Rial
1 MZN0.00603 OMR
5 MZN0.03015 OMR
10 MZN0.06031 OMR
20 MZN0.12062 OMR
50 MZN0.30154 OMR
100 MZN0.60308 OMR
250 MZN1.50769 OMR
500 MZN3.01539 OMR
1000 MZN6.03077 OMR
2000 MZN12.06154 OMR
5000 MZN30.15385 OMR
10000 MZN60.30770 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mozambican Metical
1 OMR165.81600 MZN
5 OMR829.08000 MZN
10 OMR1,658.16000 MZN
20 OMR3,316.32000 MZN
50 OMR8,290.80000 MZN
100 OMR16,581.60000 MZN
250 OMR41,454.00000 MZN
500 OMR82,908.00000 MZN
1000 OMR165,816.00000 MZN
2000 OMR331,632.00000 MZN
5000 OMR829,080.00000 MZN
10000 OMR1,658,160.00000 MZN