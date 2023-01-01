250 Mozambican meticals to Omani rials

Convert MZN to OMR at the real exchange rate

250 mzn
1.508 omr

1.00000 MZN = 0.00603 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:33 UTC
MZN to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.050487.43211.439941.662030.964818.9918
1GBP1.1543311.21255100.9291.662221.918591.113721.9235
1USD0.9520.824708183.2371.370851.582280.9184518.0805
1INR0.01143740.009907950.012013910.01646920.01900930.01103420.217217

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Omani Rial
1 MZN0.00603 OMR
5 MZN0.03016 OMR
10 MZN0.06033 OMR
20 MZN0.12065 OMR
50 MZN0.30163 OMR
100 MZN0.60325 OMR
250 MZN1.50813 OMR
500 MZN3.01625 OMR
1000 MZN6.03251 OMR
2000 MZN12.06502 OMR
5000 MZN30.16255 OMR
10000 MZN60.32510 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mozambican Metical
1 OMR165.76800 MZN
5 OMR828.84000 MZN
10 OMR1657.68000 MZN
20 OMR3315.36000 MZN
50 OMR8288.40000 MZN
100 OMR16576.80000 MZN
250 OMR41442.00000 MZN
500 OMR82884.00000 MZN
1000 OMR165768.00000 MZN
2000 OMR331536.00000 MZN
5000 OMR828840.00000 MZN
10000 OMR1657680.00000 MZN