Mozambican meticals to Jordanian dinars today

Convert MZN to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
11.102 jod

MT1.000 MZN = JD0.01110 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01110.0112
Low0.01110.0111
Average0.01110.0111
Change-0.02%-0.18%
View full history

1 MZN to JOD stats

The performance of MZN to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0111 and a 30 day low of 0.0111. This means the 30 day average was 0.0111. The change for MZN to JOD was -0.02.

The performance of MZN to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0112 and a 90 day low of 0.0111. This means the 90 day average was 0.0111. The change for MZN to JOD was -0.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Jordanian Dinar
1 MZN0.01110 JOD
5 MZN0.05551 JOD
10 MZN0.11102 JOD
20 MZN0.22204 JOD
50 MZN0.55511 JOD
100 MZN1.11022 JOD
250 MZN2.77555 JOD
500 MZN5.55110 JOD
1000 MZN11.10220 JOD
2000 MZN22.20440 JOD
5000 MZN55.51100 JOD
10000 MZN111.02200 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mozambican Metical
1 JOD90.07200 MZN
5 JOD450.36000 MZN
10 JOD900.72000 MZN
20 JOD1,801.44000 MZN
50 JOD4,503.60000 MZN
100 JOD9,007.20000 MZN
250 JOD22,518.00000 MZN
500 JOD45,036.00000 MZN
1000 JOD90,072.00000 MZN
2000 JOD180,144.00000 MZN
5000 JOD450,360.00000 MZN
10000 JOD900,720.00000 MZN