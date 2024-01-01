Mozambican meticals to Saudi riyals today

Convert MZN to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
58.79 sar

MT1.000 MZN = SR0.05879 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05900.0590
Low0.05870.0586
Average0.05880.0589
Change0.03%-0.08%
1 MZN to SAR stats

The performance of MZN to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0590 and a 30 day low of 0.0587. This means the 30 day average was 0.0588. The change for MZN to SAR was 0.03.

The performance of MZN to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0590 and a 90 day low of 0.0586. This means the 90 day average was 0.0589. The change for MZN to SAR was -0.08.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Saudi Riyal
1 MZN0.05879 SAR
5 MZN0.29397 SAR
10 MZN0.58794 SAR
20 MZN1.17587 SAR
50 MZN2.93969 SAR
100 MZN5.87937 SAR
250 MZN14.69842 SAR
500 MZN29.39685 SAR
1000 MZN58.79370 SAR
2000 MZN117.58740 SAR
5000 MZN293.96850 SAR
10000 MZN587.93700 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mozambican Metical
1 SAR17.00860 MZN
5 SAR85.04300 MZN
10 SAR170.08600 MZN
20 SAR340.17200 MZN
50 SAR850.43000 MZN
100 SAR1,700.86000 MZN
250 SAR4,252.15000 MZN
500 SAR8,504.30000 MZN
1000 SAR17,008.60000 MZN
2000 SAR34,017.20000 MZN
5000 SAR85,043.00000 MZN
10000 SAR170,086.00000 MZN