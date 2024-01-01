Mozambican meticals to Qatari rials today

1,000 mzn
57.12 qar

MT1.000 MZN = QR0.05712 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
MZN to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05740.0574
Low0.05710.0569
Average0.05720.0572
Change-0.01%-0.14%
1 MZN to QAR stats

The performance of MZN to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0574 and a 30 day low of 0.0571. This means the 30 day average was 0.0572. The change for MZN to QAR was -0.01.

The performance of MZN to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0574 and a 90 day low of 0.0569. This means the 90 day average was 0.0572. The change for MZN to QAR was -0.14.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Qatari Rial
1 MZN0.05712 QAR
5 MZN0.28562 QAR
10 MZN0.57124 QAR
20 MZN1.14248 QAR
50 MZN2.85619 QAR
100 MZN5.71238 QAR
250 MZN14.28095 QAR
500 MZN28.56190 QAR
1000 MZN57.12380 QAR
2000 MZN114.24760 QAR
5000 MZN285.61900 QAR
10000 MZN571.23800 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mozambican Metical
1 QAR17.50580 MZN
5 QAR87.52900 MZN
10 QAR175.05800 MZN
20 QAR350.11600 MZN
50 QAR875.29000 MZN
100 QAR1,750.58000 MZN
250 QAR4,376.45000 MZN
500 QAR8,752.90000 MZN
1000 QAR17,505.80000 MZN
2000 QAR35,011.60000 MZN
5000 QAR87,529.00000 MZN
10000 QAR175,058.00000 MZN