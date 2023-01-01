2000 Mozambican meticals to Qatari rials

Convert MZN to QAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 mzn
114.28 qar

1.00000 MZN = 0.05714 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MZN to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.050187.41471.439791.66260.965418.9982
1GBP1.1544711.2123100.9171.662181.919411.1145221.9327
1USD0.95230.824878183.24421.37111.583280.919318.0918
1INR0.01143970.009909140.012012810.01647080.01901970.01104340.217334

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Qatari Rial
1 MZN0.05714 QAR
5 MZN0.28571 QAR
10 MZN0.57142 QAR
20 MZN1.14284 QAR
50 MZN2.85710 QAR
100 MZN5.71420 QAR
250 MZN14.28550 QAR
500 MZN28.57100 QAR
1000 MZN57.14200 QAR
2000 MZN114.28400 QAR
5000 MZN285.71000 QAR
10000 MZN571.42000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mozambican Metical
1 QAR17.50030 MZN
5 QAR87.50150 MZN
10 QAR175.00300 MZN
20 QAR350.00600 MZN
50 QAR875.01500 MZN
100 QAR1750.03000 MZN
250 QAR4375.07500 MZN
500 QAR8750.15000 MZN
1000 QAR17500.30000 MZN
2000 QAR35000.60000 MZN
5000 QAR87501.50000 MZN
10000 QAR175003.00000 MZN