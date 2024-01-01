Mozambican meticals to Costa Rican colóns today
Convert MZN to CRC at the real exchange rate
|1 MZN to CRC
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|8.3674
|8.3674
|Low
|8.2016
|7.9703
|Average
|8.2711
|8.2080
|Change
|-1.98%
|2.81%
|View full history
1 MZN to CRC stats
The performance of MZN to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3674 and a 30 day low of 8.2016. This means the 30 day average was 8.2711. The change for MZN to CRC was -1.98.
The performance of MZN to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3674 and a 90 day low of 7.9703. This means the 90 day average was 8.2080. The change for MZN to CRC was 2.81.
|Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Costa Rican Colón
|1 MZN
|8.20163 CRC
|5 MZN
|41.00815 CRC
|10 MZN
|82.01630 CRC
|20 MZN
|164.03260 CRC
|50 MZN
|410.08150 CRC
|100 MZN
|820.16300 CRC
|250 MZN
|2,050.40750 CRC
|500 MZN
|4,100.81500 CRC
|1000 MZN
|8,201.63000 CRC
|2000 MZN
|16,403.26000 CRC
|5000 MZN
|41,008.15000 CRC
|10000 MZN
|82,016.30000 CRC