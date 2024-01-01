Mozambican meticals to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert MZN to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
8,201.63 crc

MT1.000 MZN = ₡8.202 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.36748.3674
Low8.20167.9703
Average8.27118.2080
Change-1.98%2.81%
View full history

1 MZN to CRC stats

The performance of MZN to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3674 and a 30 day low of 8.2016. This means the 30 day average was 8.2711. The change for MZN to CRC was -1.98.

The performance of MZN to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3674 and a 90 day low of 7.9703. This means the 90 day average was 8.2080. The change for MZN to CRC was 2.81.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Costa Rican Colón
1 MZN8.20163 CRC
5 MZN41.00815 CRC
10 MZN82.01630 CRC
20 MZN164.03260 CRC
50 MZN410.08150 CRC
100 MZN820.16300 CRC
250 MZN2,050.40750 CRC
500 MZN4,100.81500 CRC
1000 MZN8,201.63000 CRC
2000 MZN16,403.26000 CRC
5000 MZN41,008.15000 CRC
10000 MZN82,016.30000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mozambican Metical
1 CRC0.12193 MZN
5 CRC0.60963 MZN
10 CRC1.21927 MZN
20 CRC2.43854 MZN
50 CRC6.09635 MZN
100 CRC12.19270 MZN
250 CRC30.48175 MZN
500 CRC60.96350 MZN
1000 CRC121.92700 MZN
2000 CRC243.85400 MZN
5000 CRC609.63500 MZN
10000 CRC1,219.27000 MZN