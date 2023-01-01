500 Mozambican meticals to Costa Rican colóns

Convert MZN to CRC at the real exchange rate

500 mzn
4,175.51 crc

1.00000 MZN = 8.35103 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:0 UTC
MZN to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.049887.37461.437911.660160.9640518.9351
1GBP1.1548711.2124100.9081.660621.917291.1133521.8679
1USD0.952550.82481183.22981.36971.58140.918418.0369
1INR0.0114450.009910040.012014910.01645680.01900040.01103450.216712

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Costa Rican Colón
1 MZN8.35103 CRC
5 MZN41.75515 CRC
10 MZN83.51030 CRC
20 MZN167.02060 CRC
50 MZN417.55150 CRC
100 MZN835.10300 CRC
250 MZN2087.75750 CRC
500 MZN4175.51500 CRC
1000 MZN8351.03000 CRC
2000 MZN16702.06000 CRC
5000 MZN41755.15000 CRC
10000 MZN83510.30000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mozambican Metical
1 CRC0.11975 MZN
5 CRC0.59873 MZN
10 CRC1.19746 MZN
20 CRC2.39492 MZN
50 CRC5.98730 MZN
100 CRC11.97460 MZN
250 CRC29.93650 MZN
500 CRC59.87300 MZN
1000 CRC119.74600 MZN
2000 CRC239.49200 MZN
5000 CRC598.73000 MZN
10000 CRC1197.46000 MZN