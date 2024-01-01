Georgian Lari (GEL)
The Georgian lari is the official currency of the country of Georgia. It’s most commonly converted to the US dollar. The currency code for the lari is GEL, and its sign is ლ. The sign was introduced by the Governor of the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) in July 2014. It’s a three-quartered circle open in the lower-right-hand quadrant. It has two vertical parallel lines at its crest and rests on a platform the length of its diameter. It was conceived as part of a sign design contest that began in 2013. It was meant to be easy to construct and to be reminiscent of the Georgian alphabet.
Currency name
Georgian Lari
Currency symbol
₾
GEL exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From GEL
|0.36890
|0.33939
|0.28996
|30.62680
|55.87200
|34.11390
|0.56489
|6.97914
|To GEL
|2.71075
|2.94645
|3.44875
|0.03265
|0.01790
|0.02931
|1.77026
|0.14328
