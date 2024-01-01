Georgian laris to Canadian dollars today

Convert GEL to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
500.67 cad

1.000 GEL = 0.5007 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:51
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Canadian Dollar
1 GEL0.50067 CAD
5 GEL2.50337 CAD
10 GEL5.00673 CAD
20 GEL10.01346 CAD
50 GEL25.03365 CAD
100 GEL50.06730 CAD
250 GEL125.16825 CAD
500 GEL250.33650 CAD
1000 GEL500.67300 CAD
2000 GEL1,001.34600 CAD
5000 GEL2,503.36500 CAD
10000 GEL5,006.73000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 CAD1.99731 GEL
5 CAD9.98655 GEL
10 CAD19.97310 GEL
20 CAD39.94620 GEL
50 CAD99.86550 GEL
100 CAD199.73100 GEL
250 CAD499.32750 GEL
500 CAD998.65500 GEL
1000 CAD1,997.31000 GEL
2000 CAD3,994.62000 GEL
5000 CAD9,986.55000 GEL
10000 CAD19,973.10000 GEL