500 Georgian laris to Canadian dollars

Convert GEL to CAD at the real exchange rate

500 gel
252.63 cad

1.00000 GEL = 0.50526 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:30
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Canadian Dollar
1 GEL0.50526 CAD
5 GEL2.52631 CAD
10 GEL5.05262 CAD
20 GEL10.10524 CAD
50 GEL25.26310 CAD
100 GEL50.52620 CAD
250 GEL126.31550 CAD
500 GEL252.63100 CAD
1000 GEL505.26200 CAD
2000 GEL1010.52400 CAD
5000 GEL2526.31000 CAD
10000 GEL5052.62000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 CAD1.97917 GEL
5 CAD9.89585 GEL
10 CAD19.79170 GEL
20 CAD39.58340 GEL
50 CAD98.95850 GEL
100 CAD197.91700 GEL
250 CAD494.79250 GEL
500 CAD989.58500 GEL
1000 CAD1979.17000 GEL
2000 CAD3958.34000 GEL
5000 CAD9895.85000 GEL
10000 CAD19791.70000 GEL