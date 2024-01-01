Georgian laris to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert GEL to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
4,039.93 tjs

1.000 GEL = 4.040 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Georgian laris to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Tajikistani Somoni
1 GEL4.03993 TJS
5 GEL20.19965 TJS
10 GEL40.39930 TJS
20 GEL80.79860 TJS
50 GEL201.99650 TJS
100 GEL403.99300 TJS
250 GEL1,009.98250 TJS
500 GEL2,019.96500 TJS
1000 GEL4,039.93000 TJS
2000 GEL8,079.86000 TJS
5000 GEL20,199.65000 TJS
10000 GEL40,399.30000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Georgian Lari
1 TJS0.24753 GEL
5 TJS1.23765 GEL
10 TJS2.47529 GEL
20 TJS4.95058 GEL
50 TJS12.37645 GEL
100 TJS24.75290 GEL
250 TJS61.88225 GEL
500 TJS123.76450 GEL
1000 TJS247.52900 GEL
2000 TJS495.05800 GEL
5000 TJS1,237.64500 GEL
10000 TJS2,475.29000 GEL