20 Tajikistani somonis to Georgian laris

Convert TJS to GEL at the real exchange rate

20 tjs
4.95 gel

1.00000 TJS = 0.24764 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Georgian Lari
1 TJS0.24764 GEL
5 TJS1.23819 GEL
10 TJS2.47637 GEL
20 TJS4.95274 GEL
50 TJS12.38185 GEL
100 TJS24.76370 GEL
250 TJS61.90925 GEL
500 TJS123.81850 GEL
1000 TJS247.63700 GEL
2000 TJS495.27400 GEL
5000 TJS1238.18500 GEL
10000 TJS2476.37000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Tajikistani Somoni
1 GEL4.03817 TJS
5 GEL20.19085 TJS
10 GEL40.38170 TJS
20 GEL80.76340 TJS
50 GEL201.90850 TJS
100 GEL403.81700 TJS
250 GEL1009.54250 TJS
500 GEL2019.08500 TJS
1000 GEL4038.17000 TJS
2000 GEL8076.34000 TJS
5000 GEL20190.85000 TJS
10000 GEL40381.70000 TJS