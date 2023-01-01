5 Georgian laris to Tajikistani somonis

Convert GEL to TJS at the real exchange rate

5 gel
20.18 tjs

1.00000 GEL = 4.03528 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:35
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Tajikistani Somoni
1 GEL4.03528 TJS
5 GEL20.17640 TJS
10 GEL40.35280 TJS
20 GEL80.70560 TJS
50 GEL201.76400 TJS
100 GEL403.52800 TJS
250 GEL1008.82000 TJS
500 GEL2017.64000 TJS
1000 GEL4035.28000 TJS
2000 GEL8070.56000 TJS
5000 GEL20176.40000 TJS
10000 GEL40352.80000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Georgian Lari
1 TJS0.24781 GEL
5 TJS1.23907 GEL
10 TJS2.47814 GEL
20 TJS4.95628 GEL
50 TJS12.39070 GEL
100 TJS24.78140 GEL
250 TJS61.95350 GEL
500 TJS123.90700 GEL
1000 TJS247.81400 GEL
2000 TJS495.62800 GEL
5000 TJS1239.07000 GEL
10000 TJS2478.14000 GEL