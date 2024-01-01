Georgian laris to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert GEL to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
33,000.40 kgs

1.000 GEL = 33.00 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Georgian laris to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kyrgystani Som
1 GEL33.00040 KGS
5 GEL165.00200 KGS
10 GEL330.00400 KGS
20 GEL660.00800 KGS
50 GEL1,650.02000 KGS
100 GEL3,300.04000 KGS
250 GEL8,250.10000 KGS
500 GEL16,500.20000 KGS
1000 GEL33,000.40000 KGS
2000 GEL66,000.80000 KGS
5000 GEL165,002.00000 KGS
10000 GEL330,004.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Georgian Lari
1 KGS0.03030 GEL
5 KGS0.15151 GEL
10 KGS0.30303 GEL
20 KGS0.60605 GEL
50 KGS1.51514 GEL
100 KGS3.03027 GEL
250 KGS7.57567 GEL
500 KGS15.15135 GEL
1000 KGS30.30270 GEL
2000 KGS60.60540 GEL
5000 KGS151.51350 GEL
10000 KGS303.02700 GEL