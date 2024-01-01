Georgian laris to Omani rials today

Convert GEL to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
142.076 omr

1.000 GEL = 0.1421 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2981.4721.6620.96718.208
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7451.7241.9471.13321.323
1 USD0.9210.787183.2011.3571.5320.89116.777
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Georgian laris to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Omani Rial
1 GEL0.14208 OMR
5 GEL0.71038 OMR
10 GEL1.42076 OMR
20 GEL2.84152 OMR
50 GEL7.10380 OMR
100 GEL14.20760 OMR
250 GEL35.51900 OMR
500 GEL71.03800 OMR
1000 GEL142.07600 OMR
2000 GEL284.15200 OMR
5000 GEL710.38000 OMR
10000 GEL1,420.76000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Georgian Lari
1 OMR7.03848 GEL
5 OMR35.19240 GEL
10 OMR70.38480 GEL
20 OMR140.76960 GEL
50 OMR351.92400 GEL
100 OMR703.84800 GEL
250 OMR1,759.62000 GEL
500 OMR3,519.24000 GEL
1000 OMR7,038.48000 GEL
2000 OMR14,076.96000 GEL
5000 OMR35,192.40000 GEL
10000 OMR70,384.80000 GEL