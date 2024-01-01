Georgian laris to Seychellois rupees today

Convert GEL to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
5,042.35 scr

1.000 GEL = 5.042 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
How to convert Georgian laris to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Seychellois Rupee
1 GEL5.04235 SCR
5 GEL25.21175 SCR
10 GEL50.42350 SCR
20 GEL100.84700 SCR
50 GEL252.11750 SCR
100 GEL504.23500 SCR
250 GEL1,260.58750 SCR
500 GEL2,521.17500 SCR
1000 GEL5,042.35000 SCR
2000 GEL10,084.70000 SCR
5000 GEL25,211.75000 SCR
10000 GEL50,423.50000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 SCR0.19832 GEL
5 SCR0.99160 GEL
10 SCR1.98320 GEL
20 SCR3.96640 GEL
50 SCR9.91600 GEL
100 SCR19.83200 GEL
250 SCR49.58000 GEL
500 SCR99.16000 GEL
1000 SCR198.32000 GEL
2000 SCR396.64000 GEL
5000 SCR991.60000 GEL
10000 SCR1,983.20000 GEL