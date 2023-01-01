500 Georgian laris to Seychellois rupees

Convert GEL to SCR at the real exchange rate

500 gel
2,513.09 scr

1.00000 GEL = 5.02618 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:22
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870051.0900590.83771.493531.661280.96418.7315
1 GBP1.1493611.25285104.4041.716591.90941.1079821.5291
1 USD0.917350.79818183.33351.370151.524040.8843517.1841
1 INR0.01100860.009578140.01210.01644180.01828850.01061220.206209

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Georgian laris to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Seychellois Rupee
1 GEL5.02618 SCR
5 GEL25.13090 SCR
10 GEL50.26180 SCR
20 GEL100.52360 SCR
50 GEL251.30900 SCR
100 GEL502.61800 SCR
250 GEL1256.54500 SCR
500 GEL2513.09000 SCR
1000 GEL5026.18000 SCR
2000 GEL10052.36000 SCR
5000 GEL25130.90000 SCR
10000 GEL50261.80000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 SCR0.19896 GEL
5 SCR0.99479 GEL
10 SCR1.98958 GEL
20 SCR3.97916 GEL
50 SCR9.94790 GEL
100 SCR19.89580 GEL
250 SCR49.73950 GEL
500 SCR99.47900 GEL
1000 SCR198.95800 GEL
2000 SCR397.91600 GEL
5000 SCR994.79000 GEL
10000 SCR1989.58000 GEL