Georgian laris to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert GEL to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
9,146,040 vnd

1.000 GEL = 9,146 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:02
Wise

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Vietnamese Dong
1 GEL9,146.04000 VND
5 GEL45,730.20000 VND
10 GEL91,460.40000 VND
20 GEL182,920.80000 VND
50 GEL457,302.00000 VND
100 GEL914,604.00000 VND
250 GEL2,286,510.00000 VND
500 GEL4,573,020.00000 VND
1000 GEL9,146,040.00000 VND
2000 GEL18,292,080.00000 VND
5000 GEL45,730,200.00000 VND
10000 GEL91,460,400.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Georgian Lari
1 VND0.00011 GEL
5 VND0.00055 GEL
10 VND0.00109 GEL
20 VND0.00219 GEL
50 VND0.00547 GEL
100 VND0.01093 GEL
250 VND0.02733 GEL
500 VND0.05467 GEL
1000 VND0.10934 GEL
2000 VND0.21867 GEL
5000 VND0.54669 GEL
10000 VND1.09337 GEL