Georgian laris to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert GEL to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
1,291.58 tmt

1.000 GEL = 1.292 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Turkmenistani Manat
1 GEL1.29158 TMT
5 GEL6.45790 TMT
10 GEL12.91580 TMT
20 GEL25.83160 TMT
50 GEL64.57900 TMT
100 GEL129.15800 TMT
250 GEL322.89500 TMT
500 GEL645.79000 TMT
1000 GEL1,291.58000 TMT
2000 GEL2,583.16000 TMT
5000 GEL6,457.90000 TMT
10000 GEL12,915.80000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Georgian Lari
1 TMT0.77424 GEL
5 TMT3.87122 GEL
10 TMT7.74243 GEL
20 TMT15.48486 GEL
50 TMT38.71215 GEL
100 TMT77.42430 GEL
250 TMT193.56075 GEL
500 TMT387.12150 GEL
1000 TMT774.24300 GEL
2000 TMT1,548.48600 GEL
5000 TMT3,871.21500 GEL
10000 TMT7,742.43000 GEL