1,000 gel
838.12 fjd

1.000 GEL = 0.8381 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3141.4721.6620.96718.215
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7731.7251.9471.13321.333
1 USD0.9210.787183.2041.3571.5320.89116.781
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Fijian Dollar
1 GEL0.83812 FJD
5 GEL4.19060 FJD
10 GEL8.38120 FJD
20 GEL16.76240 FJD
50 GEL41.90600 FJD
100 GEL83.81200 FJD
250 GEL209.53000 FJD
500 GEL419.06000 FJD
1000 GEL838.12000 FJD
2000 GEL1,676.24000 FJD
5000 GEL4,190.60000 FJD
10000 GEL8,381.20000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 FJD1.19315 GEL
5 FJD5.96575 GEL
10 FJD11.93150 GEL
20 FJD23.86300 GEL
50 FJD59.65750 GEL
100 FJD119.31500 GEL
250 FJD298.28750 GEL
500 FJD596.57500 GEL
1000 FJD1,193.15000 GEL
2000 FJD2,386.30000 GEL
5000 FJD5,965.75000 GEL
10000 FJD11,931.50000 GEL