Georgian laris to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert GEL to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
311,960 aoa

1.000 GEL = 312.0 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2971.4721.6620.96718.211
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7561.7241.9461.13321.328
1 USD0.9210.787183.2041.3571.5310.89116.78
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Angolan Kwanza
1 GEL311.96000 AOA
5 GEL1,559.80000 AOA
10 GEL3,119.60000 AOA
20 GEL6,239.20000 AOA
50 GEL15,598.00000 AOA
100 GEL31,196.00000 AOA
250 GEL77,990.00000 AOA
500 GEL155,980.00000 AOA
1000 GEL311,960.00000 AOA
2000 GEL623,920.00000 AOA
5000 GEL1,559,800.00000 AOA
10000 GEL3,119,600.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Georgian Lari
1 AOA0.00321 GEL
5 AOA0.01603 GEL
10 AOA0.03206 GEL
20 AOA0.06411 GEL
50 AOA0.16028 GEL
100 AOA0.32055 GEL
250 AOA0.80138 GEL
500 AOA1.60277 GEL
1000 AOA3.20553 GEL
2000 AOA6.41106 GEL
5000 AOA16.02765 GEL
10000 AOA32.05530 GEL