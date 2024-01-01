Georgian laris to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert GEL to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
77,144.50 gyd

1.000 GEL = 77.14 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3141.4721.6620.96718.215
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7731.7251.9471.13321.333
1 USD0.9210.787183.2041.3571.5320.89116.781
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Guyanaese Dollar
1 GEL77.14450 GYD
5 GEL385.72250 GYD
10 GEL771.44500 GYD
20 GEL1,542.89000 GYD
50 GEL3,857.22500 GYD
100 GEL7,714.45000 GYD
250 GEL19,286.12500 GYD
500 GEL38,572.25000 GYD
1000 GEL77,144.50000 GYD
2000 GEL154,289.00000 GYD
5000 GEL385,722.50000 GYD
10000 GEL771,445.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 GYD0.01296 GEL
5 GYD0.06481 GEL
10 GYD0.12963 GEL
20 GYD0.25925 GEL
50 GYD0.64814 GEL
100 GYD1.29627 GEL
250 GYD3.24068 GEL
500 GYD6.48135 GEL
1000 GYD12.96270 GEL
2000 GYD25.92540 GEL
5000 GYD64.81350 GEL
10000 GYD129.62700 GEL