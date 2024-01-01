Georgian laris to Kazakhstani tenges today

1,000 gel
166,255 kzt

1.000 GEL = 166.3 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:55
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GEL166.25500 KZT
5 GEL831.27500 KZT
10 GEL1,662.55000 KZT
20 GEL3,325.10000 KZT
50 GEL8,312.75000 KZT
100 GEL16,625.50000 KZT
250 GEL41,563.75000 KZT
500 GEL83,127.50000 KZT
1000 GEL166,255.00000 KZT
2000 GEL332,510.00000 KZT
5000 GEL831,275.00000 KZT
10000 GEL1,662,550.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Georgian Lari
1 KZT0.00601 GEL
5 KZT0.03007 GEL
10 KZT0.06015 GEL
20 KZT0.12030 GEL
50 KZT0.30074 GEL
100 KZT0.60149 GEL
250 KZT1.50372 GEL
500 KZT3.00744 GEL
1000 KZT6.01487 GEL
2000 KZT12.02974 GEL
5000 KZT30.07435 GEL
10000 KZT60.14870 GEL