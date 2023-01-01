500 Georgian laris to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert GEL to KZT at the real exchange rate

500 gel
84,836 kzt

1.00000 GEL = 169.67200 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:32
How to convert Georgian laris to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GEL169.67200 KZT
5 GEL848.36000 KZT
10 GEL1696.72000 KZT
20 GEL3393.44000 KZT
50 GEL8483.60000 KZT
100 GEL16967.20000 KZT
250 GEL42418.00000 KZT
500 GEL84836.00000 KZT
1000 GEL169672.00000 KZT
2000 GEL339344.00000 KZT
5000 GEL848360.00000 KZT
10000 GEL1696720.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Georgian Lari
1 KZT0.00589 GEL
5 KZT0.02947 GEL
10 KZT0.05894 GEL
20 KZT0.11787 GEL
50 KZT0.29469 GEL
100 KZT0.58937 GEL
250 KZT1.47343 GEL
500 KZT2.94686 GEL
1000 KZT5.89372 GEL
2000 KZT11.78744 GEL
5000 KZT29.46860 GEL
10000 KZT58.93720 GEL