1,000 gel
147,599 amd

1.000 GEL = 147.6 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Armenian Dram
1 GEL147.59900 AMD
5 GEL737.99500 AMD
10 GEL1,475.99000 AMD
20 GEL2,951.98000 AMD
50 GEL7,379.95000 AMD
100 GEL14,759.90000 AMD
250 GEL36,899.75000 AMD
500 GEL73,799.50000 AMD
1000 GEL147,599.00000 AMD
2000 GEL295,198.00000 AMD
5000 GEL737,995.00000 AMD
10000 GEL1,475,990.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Georgian Lari
1 AMD0.00678 GEL
5 AMD0.03388 GEL
10 AMD0.06775 GEL
20 AMD0.13550 GEL
50 AMD0.33876 GEL
100 AMD0.67751 GEL
250 AMD1.69378 GEL
500 AMD3.38755 GEL
1000 AMD6.77510 GEL
2000 AMD13.55020 GEL
5000 AMD33.87550 GEL
10000 AMD67.75100 GEL