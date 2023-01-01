20 Georgian laris to Armenian drams

Convert GEL to AMD at the real exchange rate

20 gel
2,969.66 amd

1.00000 GEL = 148.48300 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
How to convert Georgian laris to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Armenian Dram
1 GEL148.48300 AMD
5 GEL742.41500 AMD
10 GEL1484.83000 AMD
20 GEL2969.66000 AMD
50 GEL7424.15000 AMD
100 GEL14848.30000 AMD
250 GEL37120.75000 AMD
500 GEL74241.50000 AMD
1000 GEL148483.00000 AMD
2000 GEL296966.00000 AMD
5000 GEL742415.00000 AMD
10000 GEL1484830.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Georgian Lari
1 AMD0.00673 GEL
5 AMD0.03367 GEL
10 AMD0.06735 GEL
20 AMD0.13470 GEL
50 AMD0.33674 GEL
100 AMD0.67348 GEL
250 AMD1.68370 GEL
500 AMD3.36740 GEL
1000 AMD6.73479 GEL
2000 AMD13.46958 GEL
5000 AMD33.67395 GEL
10000 AMD67.34790 GEL