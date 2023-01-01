1 Armenian dram to Georgian laris

Convert AMD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0.01 gel

1.00000 AMD = 0.00671 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86241.089690.81491.476681.648290.952718.9449
1 GBP1.1595511.26345105.3051.712291.911281.1047121.9676
1 USD0.917750.791484183.3471.355251.512740.874417.387
1 INR0.01101140.009496250.01199810.01626030.018150.01049110.20861

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Georgian Lari
1 AMD0.00671 GEL
5 AMD0.03356 GEL
10 AMD0.06712 GEL
20 AMD0.13425 GEL
50 AMD0.33562 GEL
100 AMD0.67124 GEL
250 AMD1.67809 GEL
500 AMD3.35617 GEL
1000 AMD6.71235 GEL
2000 AMD13.42470 GEL
5000 AMD33.56175 GEL
10000 AMD67.12350 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Armenian Dram
1 GEL148.97900 AMD
5 GEL744.89500 AMD
10 GEL1489.79000 AMD
20 GEL2979.58000 AMD
50 GEL7448.95000 AMD
100 GEL14897.90000 AMD
250 GEL37244.75000 AMD
500 GEL74489.50000 AMD
1000 GEL148979.00000 AMD
2000 GEL297958.00000 AMD
5000 GEL744895.00000 AMD
10000 GEL1489790.00000 AMD