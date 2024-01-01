Georgian laris to Armenian drams today

Convert GEL to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
136,406 amd

₾1.000 GEL = ֏136.4 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07289.5011.4651.6120.95919.247
1 GBP1.18211.268105.7881.7321.9051.13322.75
1 USD0.9330.789183.4591.3661.5030.89417.948
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Armenian Dram
1 GEL136.40600 AMD
5 GEL682.03000 AMD
10 GEL1,364.06000 AMD
20 GEL2,728.12000 AMD
50 GEL6,820.30000 AMD
100 GEL13,640.60000 AMD
250 GEL34,101.50000 AMD
500 GEL68,203.00000 AMD
1000 GEL136,406.00000 AMD
2000 GEL272,812.00000 AMD
5000 GEL682,030.00000 AMD
10000 GEL1,364,060.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Georgian Lari
1 AMD0.00733 GEL
5 AMD0.03666 GEL
10 AMD0.07331 GEL
20 AMD0.14662 GEL
50 AMD0.36655 GEL
100 AMD0.73311 GEL
250 AMD1.83277 GEL
500 AMD3.66554 GEL
1000 AMD7.33107 GEL
2000 AMD14.66214 GEL
5000 AMD36.65535 GEL
10000 AMD73.31070 GEL