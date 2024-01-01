Georgian laris to Swedish kronor today

Convert GEL to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
3,865.86 sek

1.000 GEL = 3.866 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3081.4721.6630.96718.21
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7491.7241.9471.13321.323
1 USD0.9210.787183.1981.3561.5320.89116.776
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Swedish Krona
1 GEL3.86586 SEK
5 GEL19.32930 SEK
10 GEL38.65860 SEK
20 GEL77.31720 SEK
50 GEL193.29300 SEK
100 GEL386.58600 SEK
250 GEL966.46500 SEK
500 GEL1,932.93000 SEK
1000 GEL3,865.86000 SEK
2000 GEL7,731.72000 SEK
5000 GEL19,329.30000 SEK
10000 GEL38,658.60000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Georgian Lari
1 SEK0.25868 GEL
5 SEK1.29338 GEL
10 SEK2.58675 GEL
20 SEK5.17350 GEL
50 SEK12.93375 GEL
100 SEK25.86750 GEL
250 SEK64.66875 GEL
500 SEK129.33750 GEL
1000 SEK258.67500 GEL
2000 SEK517.35000 GEL
5000 SEK1,293.37500 GEL
10000 SEK2,586.75000 GEL