Convert GEL to SEK at the real exchange rate

Georgian laris to Swedish kronor today

1,000 gel
3,678.27 sek

₾1.000 GEL = kr3.678 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5961.4661.6130.95919.292
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8941.7331.9061.13322.802
1 USD0.9310.788183.451.3651.5020.89317.969
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Swedish Krona
1 GEL3.67827 SEK
5 GEL18.39135 SEK
10 GEL36.78270 SEK
20 GEL73.56540 SEK
50 GEL183.91350 SEK
100 GEL367.82700 SEK
250 GEL919.56750 SEK
500 GEL1,839.13500 SEK
1000 GEL3,678.27000 SEK
2000 GEL7,356.54000 SEK
5000 GEL18,391.35000 SEK
10000 GEL36,782.70000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Georgian Lari
1 SEK0.27187 GEL
5 SEK1.35934 GEL
10 SEK2.71867 GEL
20 SEK5.43734 GEL
50 SEK13.59335 GEL
100 SEK27.18670 GEL
250 SEK67.96675 GEL
500 SEK135.93350 GEL
1000 SEK271.86700 GEL
2000 SEK543.73400 GEL
5000 SEK1,359.33500 GEL
10000 SEK2,718.67000 GEL