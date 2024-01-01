Georgian laris to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert GEL to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
13,575.90 nio

1.000 GEL = 13.58 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2981.4721.6620.96718.208
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7451.7241.9471.13321.323
1 USD0.9210.787183.2011.3571.5320.89116.777
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Georgian laris to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 GEL13.57590 NIO
5 GEL67.87950 NIO
10 GEL135.75900 NIO
20 GEL271.51800 NIO
50 GEL678.79500 NIO
100 GEL1,357.59000 NIO
250 GEL3,393.97500 NIO
500 GEL6,787.95000 NIO
1000 GEL13,575.90000 NIO
2000 GEL27,151.80000 NIO
5000 GEL67,879.50000 NIO
10000 GEL135,759.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Georgian Lari
1 NIO0.07366 GEL
5 NIO0.36830 GEL
10 NIO0.73660 GEL
20 NIO1.47320 GEL
50 NIO3.68300 GEL
100 NIO7.36600 GEL
250 NIO18.41500 GEL
500 NIO36.83000 GEL
1000 NIO73.66000 GEL
2000 NIO147.32000 GEL
5000 NIO368.30000 GEL
10000 NIO736.60000 GEL