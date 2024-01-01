Georgian laris to Botswanan pulas today

Convert GEL to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
5,051.66 bwp

1.000 GEL = 5.052 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2971.4721.6620.96718.21
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7571.7241.9461.13321.328
1 USD0.9210.787183.2041.3571.5310.89116.78
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Botswanan Pula
1 GEL5.05166 BWP
5 GEL25.25830 BWP
10 GEL50.51660 BWP
20 GEL101.03320 BWP
50 GEL252.58300 BWP
100 GEL505.16600 BWP
250 GEL1,262.91500 BWP
500 GEL2,525.83000 BWP
1000 GEL5,051.66000 BWP
2000 GEL10,103.32000 BWP
5000 GEL25,258.30000 BWP
10000 GEL50,516.60000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Georgian Lari
1 BWP0.19796 GEL
5 BWP0.98978 GEL
10 BWP1.97955 GEL
20 BWP3.95910 GEL
50 BWP9.89775 GEL
100 BWP19.79550 GEL
250 BWP49.48875 GEL
500 BWP98.97750 GEL
1000 BWP197.95500 GEL
2000 BWP395.91000 GEL
5000 BWP989.77500 GEL
10000 BWP1,979.55000 GEL