Georgian laris to Serbian dinars

Convert GEL to RSD

1,000 gel
39,849.40 rsd

1.000 GEL = 39.85 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Wise

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Serbian Dinar
1 GEL39.84940 RSD
5 GEL199.24700 RSD
10 GEL398.49400 RSD
20 GEL796.98800 RSD
50 GEL1,992.47000 RSD
100 GEL3,984.94000 RSD
250 GEL9,962.35000 RSD
500 GEL19,924.70000 RSD
1000 GEL39,849.40000 RSD
2000 GEL79,698.80000 RSD
5000 GEL199,247.00000 RSD
10000 GEL398,494.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Georgian Lari
1 RSD0.02509 GEL
5 RSD0.12547 GEL
10 RSD0.25095 GEL
20 RSD0.50189 GEL
50 RSD1.25472 GEL
100 RSD2.50945 GEL
250 RSD6.27363 GEL
500 RSD12.54725 GEL
1000 RSD25.09450 GEL
2000 RSD50.18900 GEL
5000 RSD125.47250 GEL
10000 RSD250.94500 GEL