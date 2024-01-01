Georgian laris to New Zealand dollars today

Convert GEL to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
611.52 nzd

1.000 GEL = 0.6115 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2981.4721.6620.96718.208
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7451.7241.9471.13321.323
1 USD0.9210.787183.2011.3571.5320.89116.777
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / New Zealand Dollar
1 GEL0.61152 NZD
5 GEL3.05762 NZD
10 GEL6.11524 NZD
20 GEL12.23048 NZD
50 GEL30.57620 NZD
100 GEL61.15240 NZD
250 GEL152.88100 NZD
500 GEL305.76200 NZD
1000 GEL611.52400 NZD
2000 GEL1,223.04800 NZD
5000 GEL3,057.62000 NZD
10000 GEL6,115.24000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 NZD1.63526 GEL
5 NZD8.17630 GEL
10 NZD16.35260 GEL
20 NZD32.70520 GEL
50 NZD81.76300 GEL
100 NZD163.52600 GEL
250 NZD408.81500 GEL
500 NZD817.63000 GEL
1000 NZD1,635.26000 GEL
2000 NZD3,270.52000 GEL
5000 NZD8,176.30000 GEL
10000 NZD16,352.60000 GEL