1 thousand Georgian laris to New Zealand dollars

Convert GEL to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
609.66 nzd

1.00000 GEL = 0.60966 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090390.85851.493551.661410.963918.7304
1 GBP1.1494311.25325104.4381.716761.909711.1079321.5297
1 USD0.917150.797925183.33351.369851.523810.884117.1791
1 INR0.01100610.009575090.01210.01643820.01828570.01060920.206149

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / New Zealand Dollar
1 GEL0.60966 NZD
5 GEL3.04832 NZD
10 GEL6.09664 NZD
20 GEL12.19328 NZD
50 GEL30.48320 NZD
100 GEL60.96640 NZD
250 GEL152.41600 NZD
500 GEL304.83200 NZD
1000 GEL609.66400 NZD
2000 GEL1219.32800 NZD
5000 GEL3048.32000 NZD
10000 GEL6096.64000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 NZD1.64025 GEL
5 NZD8.20125 GEL
10 NZD16.40250 GEL
20 NZD32.80500 GEL
50 NZD82.01250 GEL
100 NZD164.02500 GEL
250 NZD410.06250 GEL
500 NZD820.12500 GEL
1000 NZD1640.25000 GEL
2000 NZD3280.50000 GEL
5000 NZD8201.25000 GEL
10000 NZD16402.50000 GEL