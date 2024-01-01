Georgian laris to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert GEL to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
1,362.29 pen

1.000 GEL = 1.362 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58
How to convert Georgian laris to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GEL1.36229 PEN
5 GEL6.81145 PEN
10 GEL13.62290 PEN
20 GEL27.24580 PEN
50 GEL68.11450 PEN
100 GEL136.22900 PEN
250 GEL340.57250 PEN
500 GEL681.14500 PEN
1000 GEL1,362.29000 PEN
2000 GEL2,724.58000 PEN
5000 GEL6,811.45000 PEN
10000 GEL13,622.90000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Georgian Lari
1 PEN0.73406 GEL
5 PEN3.67029 GEL
10 PEN7.34058 GEL
20 PEN14.68116 GEL
50 PEN36.70290 GEL
100 PEN73.40580 GEL
250 PEN183.51450 GEL
500 PEN367.02900 GEL
1000 PEN734.05800 GEL
2000 PEN1,468.11600 GEL
5000 PEN3,670.29000 GEL
10000 PEN7,340.58000 GEL