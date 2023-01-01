5000 Georgian laris to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert GEL to PEN at the real exchange rate

5,000 gel
6,900.85 pen

1.00000 GEL = 1.38017 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870051.090390.85851.493551.661790.963918.7324
1 GBP1.1493611.2532104.4341.71671.910071.1078721.5312
1 USD0.917150.797957183.33351.369851.524160.884117.181
1 INR0.01100610.009575470.01210.01643820.01828990.01060920.206172

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GEL1.38017 PEN
5 GEL6.90085 PEN
10 GEL13.80170 PEN
20 GEL27.60340 PEN
50 GEL69.00850 PEN
100 GEL138.01700 PEN
250 GEL345.04250 PEN
500 GEL690.08500 PEN
1000 GEL1380.17000 PEN
2000 GEL2760.34000 PEN
5000 GEL6900.85000 PEN
10000 GEL13801.70000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Georgian Lari
1 PEN0.72455 GEL
5 PEN3.62274 GEL
10 PEN7.24547 GEL
20 PEN14.49094 GEL
50 PEN36.22735 GEL
100 PEN72.45470 GEL
250 PEN181.13675 GEL
500 PEN362.27350 GEL
1000 PEN724.54700 GEL
2000 PEN1449.09400 GEL
5000 PEN3622.73500 GEL
10000 PEN7245.47000 GEL