Georgian laris to Pakistani rupees today

Convert GEL to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
102,810 pkr

1.000 GEL = 102.8 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3031.4721.6620.96718.207
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7451.7241.9461.13321.321
1 USD0.9210.787183.2011.3561.5320.89116.776
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Pakistani Rupee
1 GEL102.81000 PKR
5 GEL514.05000 PKR
10 GEL1,028.10000 PKR
20 GEL2,056.20000 PKR
50 GEL5,140.50000 PKR
100 GEL10,281.00000 PKR
250 GEL25,702.50000 PKR
500 GEL51,405.00000 PKR
1000 GEL102,810.00000 PKR
2000 GEL205,620.00000 PKR
5000 GEL514,050.00000 PKR
10000 GEL1,028,100.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 PKR0.00973 GEL
5 PKR0.04863 GEL
10 PKR0.09727 GEL
20 PKR0.19453 GEL
50 PKR0.48633 GEL
100 PKR0.97267 GEL
250 PKR2.43167 GEL
500 PKR4.86334 GEL
1000 PKR9.72667 GEL
2000 PKR19.45334 GEL
5000 PKR48.63335 GEL
10000 PKR97.26670 GEL