5 Georgian laris to Pakistani rupees

Convert GEL to PKR at the real exchange rate

5 gel
526.80 pkr

1.00000 GEL = 105.36000 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
How to convert Georgian laris to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Pakistani Rupee
1 GEL105.36000 PKR
5 GEL526.80000 PKR
10 GEL1053.60000 PKR
20 GEL2107.20000 PKR
50 GEL5268.00000 PKR
100 GEL10536.00000 PKR
250 GEL26340.00000 PKR
500 GEL52680.00000 PKR
1000 GEL105360.00000 PKR
2000 GEL210720.00000 PKR
5000 GEL526800.00000 PKR
10000 GEL1053600.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 PKR0.00949 GEL
5 PKR0.04746 GEL
10 PKR0.09491 GEL
20 PKR0.18983 GEL
50 PKR0.47456 GEL
100 PKR0.94913 GEL
250 PKR2.37282 GEL
500 PKR4.74564 GEL
1000 PKR9.49128 GEL
2000 PKR18.98256 GEL
5000 PKR47.45640 GEL
10000 PKR94.91280 GEL