Georgian laris to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert GEL to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
2,656.70 cny

1.000 GEL = 2.657 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.311.4731.6620.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.271105.771.7251.9471.13321.33
1 USD0.9210.787183.2081.3571.5320.89116.78
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GEL2.65670 CNY
5 GEL13.28350 CNY
10 GEL26.56700 CNY
20 GEL53.13400 CNY
50 GEL132.83500 CNY
100 GEL265.67000 CNY
250 GEL664.17500 CNY
500 GEL1,328.35000 CNY
1000 GEL2,656.70000 CNY
2000 GEL5,313.40000 CNY
5000 GEL13,283.50000 CNY
10000 GEL26,567.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Georgian Lari
1 CNY0.37641 GEL
5 CNY1.88204 GEL
10 CNY3.76407 GEL
20 CNY7.52814 GEL
50 CNY18.82035 GEL
100 CNY37.64070 GEL
250 CNY94.10175 GEL
500 CNY188.20350 GEL
1000 CNY376.40700 GEL
2000 CNY752.81400 GEL
5000 CNY1,882.03500 GEL
10000 CNY3,764.07000 GEL