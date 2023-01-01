1 Georgian lari to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert GEL to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 gel
2.64 cny

1.00000 GEL = 2.63743 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
1 EUR10.86981.0905590.87931.493511.661160.9641518.7426
1 GBP1.1496911.2537104.4751.716941.909671.1084721.5466
1 USD0.916950.797639183.33351.36951.523230.8840517.1864
1 INR0.01100360.009571650.01210.0164340.01827870.01060860.206236

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GEL2.63743 CNY
5 GEL13.18715 CNY
10 GEL26.37430 CNY
20 GEL52.74860 CNY
50 GEL131.87150 CNY
100 GEL263.74300 CNY
250 GEL659.35750 CNY
500 GEL1318.71500 CNY
1000 GEL2637.43000 CNY
2000 GEL5274.86000 CNY
5000 GEL13187.15000 CNY
10000 GEL26374.30000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Georgian Lari
1 CNY0.37916 GEL
5 CNY1.89579 GEL
10 CNY3.79158 GEL
20 CNY7.58316 GEL
50 CNY18.95790 GEL
100 CNY37.91580 GEL
250 CNY94.78950 GEL
500 CNY189.57900 GEL
1000 CNY379.15800 GEL
2000 CNY758.31600 GEL
5000 CNY1895.79000 GEL
10000 CNY3791.58000 GEL